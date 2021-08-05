News

Zweli Mkhize jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter 05 August 2021
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later that night.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

In a letter dated Aug. 5, and seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

The embattled minister tendered his resignation earlier following a 3-hour meeting in Durban on Wednesday with one of the president's emissaries.

Mkhize was placed on special leave in June following revelations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m.

