Wildlife society lodges opposition to Eskom’s latest Thyspunt bid

Safety and procedural flaws flagged in latest application to build nuclear reactor at fragile coastal site

PREMIUM

The Wildlife and Environment Society’s Algoa Bay branch is opposing Eskom’s latest bid to build a nuclear reactor at Thyspunt, warning that a plume from any nuclear accident will engulf St Francis in 15 minutes.



Wessa spokesperson Gary Koekemoer said on Wednesday the application by the utility for a nuclear installation licence for the site west of Cape St Francis contained multiple flaws...