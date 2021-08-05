Wildlife society lodges opposition to Eskom’s latest Thyspunt bid
Safety and procedural flaws flagged in latest application to build nuclear reactor at fragile coastal site
The Wildlife and Environment Society’s Algoa Bay branch is opposing Eskom’s latest bid to build a nuclear reactor at Thyspunt, warning that a plume from any nuclear accident will engulf St Francis in 15 minutes.
Wessa spokesperson Gary Koekemoer said on Wednesday the application by the utility for a nuclear installation licence for the site west of Cape St Francis contained multiple flaws...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.