SIU to investigate IT tenders in water and sanitation department

Four tenders worth R474m are under scrutiny as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) opens a probe into allegations of corruption and maladministration in the department of water and sanitation.

“The investigation will focus on the procurement of, or contracting and implementation of four Information Technology contracts that were awarded by DWS to EOH and its subsidiaries,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The contracts were awarded between 2012 and 2017.

“The SIU has been and will continue working closely with the commission of inquiry into state capture in the investigation of this matter [and] will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Hawks in the SA Police Service for further action.”

