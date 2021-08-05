PA’s Daniels implies charge against mayor was withdrawn due to influence with authorities

Nelson Mandela Bay Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels has made startling claims, saying cases against him have previously been withdrawn because of his standing in society.

He was reacting to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refusing to prosecute mayor Nqaba Bhanga for instructing officials to demolish braai stands along Marine Drive in Summerstrand in February.

Daniels had laid a complaint of malicious damage to property with the police against Bhanga, saying when the mayor authorised the demolishing of the popular braai stands along the Gqeberha beachfront, he had done so unilaterally as the council, the highest decision-making body, had not approved it.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the docket had been handed over to the NPA for a decision.

The NPA confirmed the case had been withdrawn on May 28 because of a lack of prospects for a successful prosecution.

Unhappy with the withdrawal of the case, Daniels said he would write to the national authorities, asking for the docket to be reinstated on the court roll and for Bhanga to be prosecuted.

Daniels implied the case may have been withdrawn because of Bhanga’s influence.

“With my experience, I have been arrested in the past and cases [have been] dropped against me because of my relationship with prosecutors — not that I went to bribe or beg [them to withdraw cases]," he said.

“And because we as politicians are known by everybody, I suspect that the treatment Nqaba Bhanga got is not different from the treatment I got in the past.”

Cases against politicians being withdrawn because of their power and influence would be a direct contradiction of the SA constitution, which states everyone is equal before the law.

Bhanga said he was shocked by Daniels’s claims.

“Daniels must not include me,” he said.

“I respect the prosecuting authority and the judiciary of the country is independent.

“I had not in any way interfered with the process.”

NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the matter had never been enrolled as the prosecutor declined to prosecute because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

She dismissed claims that cases were sometimes withdrawn because of an accused’s standing in society.

“Prosecutors are guided by evidence and not by any other considerations,” she said.

Ngcakani said the prosecutor was of the view that the police did not have jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

She said the complaint should be lodged with the municipality.

“It’s NMB property and was destroyed by the mayor,” she said.

The now-withdrawn case against Bhanga was one of at least four that were opened against city leaders and top officials between December 2020 and early 2021.

A corruption case against senior municipal officials has been handed over to the Hawks.

Naidu confirmed that the corruption case reported by United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila regarding the awarding of a chemical toilet tender against then acting city manager Mandla George and then acting chief operating officer Anele Qaba had been escalated to the elite crime-fighting unit.

An internal investigation by the municipality found there had been bid-rigging in the awarding of the toilet tender, but made no findings against Qaba and George.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the case was with the Gqeberha serious commercial crimes unit.

“It is still at a very critical stage and details of the investigation, like the complainant ,cannot be shared with the media.”

Mtsila said they were happy with the progress of the probe, saying they had been kept abreast with developments.

Former council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya laid a complaint after she was allegedly kidnapped while in council chambers on December 4.

George, the acting city manager at the time, also laid a complaint of defeating the ends of justice.

Naidu also confirmed then that the investigation was under way for criminal charges, but was not able to check the progress as there were no case numbers to track.

Mafaya said: “We can't talk to the media about the cases until they are concluded. The matter is sub-judice.”

