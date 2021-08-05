News

Mandela Bay Theatre Complex unpacks goals

Training in the performing arts and infrastructure development among priorities, says general manager

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 05 August 2021

It is all systems go for the recently declared Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, which has an array of goals to achieve under its new status.

Formerly the Port Elizabeth Opera House, the complex was declared a cultural institution by arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in May...

