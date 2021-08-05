Long wait for title deeds finally over
Fifty Motherwell residents given ownership documentation but 6,000 still outstanding
After years of fighting over the ownership of RDP houses with people who claimed the houses they occupied were theirs — 50 Nelson Mandela Bay residents finally have title deeds.
The municipality handed over the title deeds to Motherwell NU29 residents on Wednesday, effectively ending a more than 10-year wait for the important document...
