Long wait for title deeds finally over

Fifty Motherwell residents given ownership documentation but 6,000 still outstanding

By Yolanda Palezweni and Nomazima Nkosi - 05 August 2021

After years of fighting over the ownership of RDP houses with people who claimed the houses they occupied were theirs — 50 Nelson Mandela Bay residents finally have title deeds.

The municipality handed over the title deeds to Motherwell NU29 residents on Wednesday, effectively ending a more than 10-year wait for the important document...

