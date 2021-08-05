Graaff-Reinet community hit hard by much-loved teacher’s death

There has been a huge outpouring of condolences following the death of much-loved Hoër Volkskool teacher and father of three Wikus Pretorius.



Pretorius’s wife, Elmarie, and his extended family have been flooded with messages of support from the Graaff-Reinet and broader community after the 39-year-old lost his battle with Covid-19 on July 28...