Equipment shortage crippling Nelson Mandela Bay EMS
Lack of key device means private operators called in to transport Covid patients at huge cost
During a pandemic when thousands of patients require urgent medical interventions, metro emergency service workers in Nelson Mandela Bay are struggling with a lack of equipment to perform life-saving ventilator transfers to hospitals.
Frustrated and exhausted workers say the situation means private ambulance services are forced to pick up the slack at huge cost to the already cash-strapped Eastern Cape health department. ..
