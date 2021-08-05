Equipment shortage crippling Nelson Mandela Bay EMS

Lack of key device means private operators called in to transport Covid patients at huge cost

During a pandemic when thousands of patients require urgent medical interventions, metro emergency service workers in Nelson Mandela Bay are struggling with a lack of equipment to perform life-saving ventilator transfers to hospitals.



Frustrated and exhausted workers say the situation means private ambulance services are forced to pick up the slack at huge cost to the already cash-strapped Eastern Cape health department. ..