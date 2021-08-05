News

Equipment shortage crippling Nelson Mandela Bay EMS

Lack of key device means private operators called in to transport Covid patients at huge cost

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 05 August 2021

During a pandemic when thousands of patients require urgent medical interventions,  metro emergency service workers in Nelson Mandela Bay are struggling with a lack of equipment to perform life-saving ventilator transfers to hospitals.

Frustrated and exhausted workers say the situation means private ambulance services are forced to pick up the slack at huge cost to the already cash-strapped Eastern Cape health  department. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 vaccine | SA billionaire gives back
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home

Most Read