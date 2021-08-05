Covid-19 vaccine card fraud will be met by 'full might of the law'

He said doctors working in the province, who had battled through all three waves, had witnessed so many lives lost.

In the third wave, doctors had told him “without fail” that those getting critically ill and dying are those who are unvaccinated.

He said that data from the UK, which is more robust as their vaccine rollout is older, “very clearly documented” this same pattern.

The hotspot for hesitancy in the province is Mitchells Plain, according to Cloete, where only about a quarter of eligible people had registered.

“The phenomenon of that area is something we are examining to find out exactly what the drivers are. We have done general awareness raising, but have also started doing targeted interventions in such areas. We are asking questions like: Who are the opinion leaders there, and how is information distributed? We have started with religious leaders, but we are also looking at other community opinion leaders,” he said.

This was against a backdrop of the province still being in the throes of the third wave peak, albeit some “very early signs” of a decline were beginning to come through.

Hospitalisations are flattening, but oxygen use is going up, and the reproductive number is still 1.1 which means the province is not yet off the peak.

Of those being tested, 41.5% are turning up positive and that is “high,” said Cloete, adding that there were on average 3,004 new daily infections in the province with about 339 hospital admissions per day.

TimesLIVE