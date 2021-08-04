What you said: Fans want Robert Marawa back on SABC airwaves
Football fans are calling for the return of sports presenter Robert Marawa to the SABC airwaves after his sacking last week.
Marawa announced via Twitter last Friday that he had parted ways with the public broadcaster. He hosted Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.
He shared a screenshot of an exchange between him and SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa.
“The reason for my call earlier was to first inform you about the press release that was going out earlier on. The second one was to further inform you that you need not come in for the show today as there will be no MSW broadcast show tonight,” read the text.
In response, Marawa told Nhlengethwa she should have sent an email and questioned her capacity for announcing his departure.
His exit didn’t sit well with most readers who were asked whether they approved of sports presenters Andile Ncube and Thomas Mlambo replacing him.
A total of 77% said they want Marawa back, 15% said they had no interest in the show, and 7% said Ncube and Mlambo were good for the job.
On social media, many called for Marawa's show to be reinstated, while others said it was time to give fresh talent a chance.
"When it comes to sport presenters always remember the name Robert Marawa. He's been doing this for years and So how can SABC not to renew his contract? Was it about financial problems or politics? Everybody liked the show. He's been doing wonders on the radio. Nobody can replace Robert Marawa. SABC shot themselves in the foot," wrote Zamikhaya Sivuyile Hlalukana.
Martin Dave Bosman said: "Let Robert Marawa move on just like some of us making noise here had to do. People lose their jobs every day".
Zintle Madlebe said it was time to drink water and mind our own business.
"It starts with social media being abuzz then.The chaos. Stay out of other people's business, let people fight their own battles, especially if they have means".
Sabc is out of order, we need leadership in that broadcast 💔💔💔. Marawa is not going anywhere, the minister of communication and the minister of sports must do the right thing or else they must be shown the door immediately— Chief wa le Buccaneer (@CyrilMay15) July 30, 2021
Why is this stunning there's plenty talent in thia country this personality cult is rubbish let @SPORTATSABC pair a male/female duo baningi...— Ncesh (@maverickvaks) July 30, 2021
I'd like to see the ratings for Robert Marawa's MSW. Can I get a GPS or can @SPORTATSABC please share them? I'd like to see if this was personal or based on poor performance— Dipuo (@Dips_T) July 30, 2021
OK thanks, No problem. We'll sommer pack our bags and go wherever Robert Marawa goes. Simple— Sbuda (@Sbuda_H) July 30, 2021
How many times have I been saying "farewell" to one individual? No akahambe I ran out of celebration styles. pic.twitter.com/mFpBoCwmid— Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) July 30, 2021
This is madness I must say. This is a company or institution that has lost vision. Done listening to radio sports shows and TV 👎👎👎 @robertmarawa @VaylenKirtley— Moses Mzimela (@MzimelaMoses) July 30, 2021