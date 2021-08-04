The date for local government elections has been gazetted, now what? 5 things you need to know

The proclamation of local government elections on Oct. 27 is not meant to contradict recommendations contained in the report by judge Dikgang Moseneke, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media on the local government elections, Dlamini-Zuma said the proclamation would enable the Electoral Commission (IEC) to approach the Constitutional Court with a request for a postponement of the elections.

In May the IEC appointed Moseneke to investigate whether the elections would be free and fair if held later this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a report released last month, Moseneke recommended postponement of the elections to February next year.

Here are five important things to know from the minister’s address:

Municipalities will remain in governance until after the elections

Dlamini-Zuma said municipalities will remain in governance until new leadership is elected after the polls.

“The law says the municipal councils will continue to function until new ones are elected. This means that if the ConCourt allows the postponement, the councils will continue.”