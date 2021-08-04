News

Search for missing KwaDwesi man

By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 August 2021
Mzwanele Gqotso, 58, was last seen at his home int Mzwandile Street in Joe Slovo, KwaDwesi, on July 14 at about 8am
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?  Mzwanele Gqotso,  58, was last seen at  his home int Mzwandile Street in Joe Slovo,  KwaDwesi, on July 14 at about 8am
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha police are searching for Mzwanele Gqotso, who went missing in KwaDwesi in July.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Gqotso, 58, was wearing a red beanie, green jacket, black trousers and black shoes when he was last seen in Mzwandile Street at about 8am on July 14.

Beetge appealed to anyone who might know his whereabouts to contact 041-405-4702, 071-362-8707 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

