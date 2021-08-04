Metro prepares to tackle second Maitland leak

Natural dune seepage helped Nelson Mandela Bay engineers spot a second major leak on the Churchill/Impofu water supply line.



The team from Northfield Engineers, contracted by the metro, was repairing a leak a little lower down the pipeline at a site in the Maitland dunes on Friday when it spotted the second leak, Northfield project manager Abri du Toit said on Tuesday...