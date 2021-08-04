News

IEC to launch urgent application to postpone October elections

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 04 August 2021

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will launch an urgent court application to postpone the October 27 local government elections.

Additionally, the IEC wants the Constitutional Court to instruct co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to withdraw the notice calling the October polls and issue a fresh notice for the elections to be held in February 2022...

