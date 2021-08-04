Five armed robbers hit Kragga Kamma Road home

A Gqeberha family was tied up in their home in Kragga Kamma Road, Lakeside, on Monday night while five armed robbers ransacked their house before fleeing with money and other items.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 59-year-old complainant was asleep in the house when three unidentified males armed with a gun, crowbar and knives entered his room at about 10.30pm and woke him up.

He was taken into the living room where he found his wife with two other suspects, Naidu said.

Their 23-year-old son, who had also been sleeping, was then brought into the living room by the robbers.

“The complainant was tied up with electrical cords, the house was ransacked and the suspects took cash, a cellphone and a wallet before fleeing,” Naidu said.

“The complainant managed to run out and jumped over the fence to his neighbour’s house, which is on the same premises.

“The security company was alerted, but the suspects had already fled into nearby bushes.”

A case of house robbery was being investigated, Naidu said.

