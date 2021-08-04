Armed men rob Summerstrand Post Office

Humewood police are searching for three armed suspects after an undisclosed amount of money, vehicle license papers and a cashier's cellphone were stolen at the Summerstrand Post Office.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an unidentified male entered the post office and made enquiries about motor vehicle license renewals at about 9am on Tuesday.

Another male walked in and pointed a firearm at the cashier.

“The third suspect then joined them. An undisclosed amount of cash, the cashier’s cellphone and vehicle license papers were taken.

“The staff were left in the bathroom before the suspects fled in a silver Nissan Almera.

“A case of business robbery is under investigation,” Naidu said.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the Humewood police on 041 5045019 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information will be kept confidential and callers may remain anonymous.