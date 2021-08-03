Vehicle overturns on R61, killing pedestrian

Aberdeen police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 37-year-old man lost control of the vehicle he was driving and it overturned, killing a pedestrian.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the incident happened at about 9.30am on Monday along the R61, about 15km from Aberdeen.

“Tokelo Lekheagha, 31, was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical services personnel,” Rawlinson said.

“The four injured passengers, including the driver of the vehicle were taken to Midlands Hospital in Graaff-Reinet. Their ages ranged between 28 and 41.

“The nature of their injuries are known, a case of culpable homicide is now under investigation.”

HeraldLIVE