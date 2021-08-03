Serial-rape accused gets new lawyer mid-trial
Alleged serial rapist Thembinkosi Ngcolomba is expected back in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday after a new defence lawyer had to be appointed.
The 33-year-old had cancelled the mandate of attorney Khaya Saziwa, who had represented him since the start of his trial...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.