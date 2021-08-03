SABC slams Safa for misleading and ill-informed statements

In what has turned out to be an ugly public spat‚ the SABC has slammed the SA Football Association (Safa) for misleading and ill-informed statements regarding the conclusion of sports presenter Robert Marawa’s contract with the public broadcaster.

SABC parted ways with Marawa at the conclusion of his contract last week in an unpopular move that to led to widespread condemnation from followers of his daily sports programme Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Safa strangely entered the fray to support the public outcry with a strongly worded statement on Tuesday morning which wrongfully stated Marawa’s contract was terminated.

“The SABC has noted with serious concern the misleading and ill-informed media statement issued by the Safa regarding the conclusion of Robert Marawa’s contract with the public broadcaster‚” said the SABC‚ who accused Safa of interfering with their human resources and operational affairs.