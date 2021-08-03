Octogenarian Julia Albu, who travelled across Africa in an old Toyota Conquest, dies at home

Julia Albu, the grandmother who completed an epic Cape-to-Cairo road trip in her 20-year-old Toyota Conquest in 2017 and 2018 has died.

She was 84.

In a Facebook post, her children confirmed her death on Monday morning. They said their “darling mother” was an inspiration to so many.

“We are thankful that she went without pain, at home, at her time, and that she wasn’t taken by Covid-19. To all of her loyal followers, thank you so much: you brought her so much joy & I know she would want all of you to follow your dreams & travel your best journeys,” they said in their post.