Nelson Mandela Bay records 15 Covid-related deaths in one day

Nelson Mandela Bay recorded 15 new Covid-19-related deaths in hospitals on Monday.

The municipality said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that there had been six deaths in private hospitals and nine in public hospitals.

The announcement was made after the city’s Joint Operating Centre met on Tuesday, with various stakeholders including the department of health discussing the metro’s situation in fighting the deadly virus.

According to Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, there had been 31 Covid-19-related deaths in the past seven days, bringing the total number of deaths in the metro since the start of the pandemic to 3,386.

“This is a huge loss and we wish to convey our condolences to the affected families,” Bhanga said.

According to Bhanga, with alert level 3 in place and the relaxation of regulations, there had already been an increase in active cases.

There are 108 active cases in the 10- to 14-year age group and 177 in the 15- to 19-year group.

“With the schools reopened, we have noticed an increase in the number of active cases.

“This is a concern as we all know that while children are resilient and recover quickly, the elders they live with might not be so lucky,” Bhanga said.

With a total of 2,513 active cases recorded in the city on Monday, the highest number of active cases were recorded in the 45-49 age group, with 272 cases, followed by the 35-39 group, with 276 cases.

“The age groups that have the most active cases in our city are eligible to get vaccinated.

“While we are aware that the vaccine does not guarantee that one will not be infected with Covid-19 again, we do need our residents to get vaccinated as the current hospital admissions actually tell us that our people are not vaccinating at the rate they should be,” Bhanga said.

A total of 299 people are in hospital for Covid-19, with 204 in private hospitals and 95 in public hospitals.

“We are calling on all our residents to play their part by vaccinating and adhering to the regulations in place,” Bhanga said.

HeraldLIVE