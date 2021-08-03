Much-loved horse care unit manager dies
‘Donkey lady’ Megan Hope fought tirelessly for ill-treated animals
Well-known Eastern Cape horse care unit manager Megan Hope, renowned for her no-nonsense approach and willingness to fight for ill-treated animals, has died.
Hope, 69, who featured regularly in The Herald over the years for rescuing abused horses and donkeys, and in earlier years rehabilitating buck orphaned by poachers, was still going in to work three days a week even though she was seriously ill...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.