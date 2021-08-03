Much-loved horse care unit manager dies

‘Donkey lady’ Megan Hope fought tirelessly for ill-treated animals

Well-known Eastern Cape horse care unit manager Megan Hope, renowned for her no-nonsense approach and willingness to fight for ill-treated animals, has died.



Hope, 69, who featured regularly in The Herald over the years for rescuing abused horses and donkeys, and in earlier years rehabilitating buck orphaned by poachers, was still going in to work three days a week even though she was seriously ill...