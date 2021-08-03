Most Bay primary schools still operating at 50%
Principals cite reasons they are unable to comply with education department directive to open at full capacity
Primary schools in Nelson Mandela Bay that are not yet ready to welcome back a 100% intake of pupils despite a directive from the basic education department stuck to their guns on Monday and continued with rotational rosters.
Others reluctantly opened their doors at full capacity...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.