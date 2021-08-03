Man jailed for fatal beer bottle attack

A St Francis Bay man has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after fatally hitting another man on the head with a beer bottle.

Dumisani Sotafile, 41, had initially been charged with murdering Silulami Mhlanga, 39, but submitted a plea on a charge of culpable homicide.

He was found guilty in the Humansdorp Regional Court of culpable homicide, police spokesperson Sergeant Majoa Nkohli said.

“This sentence follows an unfortunate incident, which occurred on June 14 at about 2pm, where the two men were drinking at the local tavern in Sea Vista at St Francis Bay.

“An argument started between the two, which ended when Sotafile struck Mhlanga with a beer bottle on the head,” Nkohli said.

“Mhlanga collapsed, he was then taken to his home, where he started bleeding through the nose and died.”

Sarah Baartman acting district commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok, welcomed the sentence.

“It is unbelievable that in our attempts to curb reckless and irresponsible actions from people after they have consumed liquor, our messages seem to be falling on deaf ears,” he said.

“We believe this sentence will serve as a deterrent to people that their reckless actions when drunk will have consequences.”

