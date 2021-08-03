Ill lawyer leads to another delay in child porn trial
The trial of a Gqeberha father facing a string of child pornography-related charges was postponed again, this time because the man’s lawyer was ill.
In January, the 46-year-old father of three, who is not being named to protect the identity of his children, pleaded not guilty to charges of the creation, possession and distribution of child pornography...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.