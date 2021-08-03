Home affairs glitch leaves granny struggling with son’s funeral costs

Doves rejects insurance claim as deceased had same ID number as someone else

Desperate to give her son a dignified send-off, a grieving Motherwell mother had to borrow money from friends when the funeral policy claim was rejected due to a mix-up at the department of home affairs.



While desperate to pay back the money, without a valid death certificate the 71-year-old woman said she had been sent from pillar to post for the past four months. ..