Gqeberha Labour Centre shut due to water issues

The Gqeberha Labour Centre is also feeling the effects of the water repairs recently undertaken in the city after it was forced to temporarily close on Tuesday due a water supply stoppage.

The centre in Govan Mbeki Avenue will reopen as soon as the supply is restored.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the stoppage was a result of leak repair work that was done on Friday and Saturday.

The reservoirs servicing the affected areas had subsequently run dry.

Summerstrand, as well as the lower parts of Central and the CBD, are still experiencing water shortages.

The department of employment and labour said in a statement it was concerned about the disruption of services, but the circumstances were beyond its jurisdiction and control.

“Occupational health and safety remains the core business of the department and in protecting both the employees and clients, the Labour Centre will remain closed until the matter is resolved,” the chief director of provincial operations, Nomfundo Douw-Jack, said.

Members of the public are encouraged to use the department’s online service at www.labour.gov.za or visit the Kariega Labour Centre.

HeraldLIVE