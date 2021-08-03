Government will proclaim October 27 as local government election date, but this doesn’t mean voting will go ahead

The government will officially gazette October 27 as local government election day, but this does not mean this is when voting will take place.

On Tuesday, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the government was gazetting the date to meet statutory obligations.

However, it appeared the government was in support of the election date being moved.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) earlier this year mandated former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to chair an inquiry into whether the election could be free and fair under Covid-19 conditions.

Last month he found this would not be the case, and recommended the vote should be postponed to February next year.

“Having considered all submissions and the related science, we conclude it is not reasonably possible or likely the elections scheduled for the month of October 2021 will be held in a free and fair manner, as required by the provisions of the constitution and related legislations.

“We go further to find the scheduled elections are likely to be free and fair not later than the end of February 2022,” Moseneke said when delivering his final report on July 20.