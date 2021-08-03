Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western Cape and KZN, as Gauteng cases decline

Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that while new cases were declining in many provinces — most noticeably in Gauteng — the trend was significantly upwards in the two coastal provinces.

There were 5,575 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said at a positivity rate of 21.9%.

Of those cases, 1,773 were in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, and 981 were in KZN. There were 1,047 cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours.