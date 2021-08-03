Bheki Cele says police have netted possible 'big fish' in unrest instigation as Phoenix death toll rises to 36

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that a possible “big fish” in the instigation of the deadly violence and looting that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng recently has been arrested.

Cele and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala were at the Inanda police station to provide an update on matters related to the violence that played out in Phoenix recently, amid the widespread looting and civil unrest.

He said the number of people that died there had risen to 36.

Touching on the issue of the alleged instigators of the unrest, Cele said: “The last figure given by the national commissioner to the portfolio committee two to three days ago is that we have arrested 11 of those people [alleged instigators].

“As I was sitting with the premier here, I have been given another name which might be one of the big fish ... That person has been chased by the police for some time. He appears on many platforms calling for this violence.