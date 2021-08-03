A drive-by to remember mom-in-a-million

Charity drive launched to mark first anniversary of death of young Kariega teacher

PREMIUM

Realising that they could either sit back and cry, or do something to commemorate her giving nature, a family has decided to mark the first anniversary of a young Kariega mother’s death with a drive-by charity project.



Until her death on August 5 2020, Lu-Marsha Isaacs, 36, had remained passionate about uplifting her community and always went out of her way to see that the needs of those around her were met...