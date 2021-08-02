Three arrested by K9 unit members

Three suspects have been arrested in Gqeberha by the police’s K9 unit in separate incidents.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first happened at about 9.30pm on Sunday when K9 members patrolling in Nkcembe Street, NU 10, Motherwell, spotted a beige Toyota Corolla without a back number plate.

“As the vehicle entered Mnenge Street, the driver accelerated when he spotted the police vehicle,” Naidu said.

“The vehicle was pulled over and thoroughly searched.

“On examining the licence disc, it was discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen on the same day between 8am and 10.35am in Buffelsfontein Road in Walmer.

“Both suspects aged, between 26 and 35, were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

“Three cellphones were also confiscated.”

Then, at about 1.40am on Monday, K9 members responded to a complaint of a housebreaking in progress in Cathcart Street, Humewood.

Several security features including a gate and burglar bars on a property attached to the main house had been forced open and a window was broken.

Naidu said patrol dog Bart was released after several warnings to the suspect to come out had failed.

“A 22-year-old suspect was arrested for housebreaking and contravention of the Disaster Management Act,” she said.

The three suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

