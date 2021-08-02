Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

As primary school pupils resume classes on a full-time basis on Monday, teachers have been advised to give pupils a mask break every two hours “to ensure they do not get carbon dioxide retention”.

This is the advice that the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has given to the department of basic education.

According to the advisory by the MAC, all primary schools should open at full capacity and practise “maximum feasible physical distancing between pupils.

“Ideally, all children should be at least one metre apart within classrooms, but where this is not possible full capacity schooling should still be commenced,” teacher unions, school governing body associations and a principals’ association were told during different meetings with the department on Saturday.