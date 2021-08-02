Pedestrian killed in Kariega by alleged drunk driver

A man was arrested in Kariega at the weekend after he allegedly knocked down and dragged a pedestrian along under his car while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened after the 45-year-old suspect left a club in Durban Street.

“As he was driving off, he was stopped by a witness who informed him that there was someone being dragged underneath his moving vehicle.

“Emergency services and SAPS were summoned to the scene and it was established that the unidentified male victim, a pedestrian in his 40s, had passed away,” Swart said.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene at about 8.40pm on the two charges [culpable homicide and drunken driving], and is due to appear in the magistrate’s court in Kariega today [Monday].”

She asked anyone with information, or who might be searching for a missing relative, to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos, on 079-896-8148 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

HeraldLIVE