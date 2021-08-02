Nelson Mandela Bay metro running on overtime
Millions paid out as 50% of officials claim for working extra hours
Half of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s workforce of about 6,700 were paid overtime allowances in the second quarter of the year.
This added an additional R90m over three months to the city’s burgeoning wage bill, which already amounts to a staggering R3.9bn a year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.