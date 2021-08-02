Medical emergency phone line out of action for a month
The phone line for medical emergencies in Nelson Mandela Bay has been down for more than a month, with health workers forced to use their own cellphones to receive distress calls.
Frustrated paramedics and ambulance workers say people are probably dying as nobody can contact the health department’s 10177 emergency number...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.