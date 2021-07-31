‘You smashed it,’ Ramaphosa tells SA’s golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker and her coach Rocco Meiring on “smashing the world record” at the Tokyo Games when she won the women’s 200m breaststroke on Friday.

During a four-minute phone call on Friday afternoon Ramaphosa said: “Well, Tatjana congratulations. You have lifted the country, we are in a good mood and we want to congratulate you for your unbelievable effort.

“When I saw your performance in the first race, the other one where you took silver, I knew that you were keeping something in store.”

Schoenmaker, who was smiling and laughing over the phone said, “Hello Mr President. I am glad you believed in me,” to which Ramaphosa said, “I did, thank you so much. It was just so unbelievable and I called to say congratulations, you have done this for the country as well as for yourself and we honour you and thank you.

“We are really delighted to have seen this unbelievable performance, a world record,” said Ramaphosa adding that, “you smashed it”.