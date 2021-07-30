Security complex withdraws enforced Covid-19 vaccination rule after SAHRC steps in

A bid to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for security guards living at a lifestyle estate in Gauteng has been foiled due to the intervention of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The SAHRC said it held “fruitful talks” with the Bondev Property Management Company on Thursday.

A circular had been issued to security guards at the Midstream Estate Barracks in the City of Ekurhuleni, who live in communal living quarters at the estate.

“In the circular, the property management company had threatened to terminate the lease agreement of tenants who declined or refused to be vaccinated by September 1,” said the human rights monitoring group.

“After engagements with the company, the matter has been resolved amicably, without anyone having to move out of the barracks or being forced to be vaccinated.”