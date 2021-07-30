News

SA records more than 500 Covid-19 deaths for second day

For the first time since the third wave of infections, the most new Covid-19 cases was not recorded in Gauteng. Instead, there were 3,968 cases recorded in the Western Cape, followed by 3,655 in Gauteng.

By TimesLIVE - 30 July 2021
There have been more than 1,000 Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in SA in the past two days, NICD figures show.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA on Thursday recorded more than 500 Covid-19 deaths for the second day in a row.

Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that while the deaths did not necessarily happen in the past day, they were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

There were 523 Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Thursday, after 520 were recorded the day before. The deaths take the total death toll to date to 71,431.

Also on Thursday, for the first time in the country's third wave of Covid-19 infections, Gauteng did not have the most new infections. Instead, there were 3,968 cases recorded in the Western Cape, followed by 3,655 in Gauteng.

In total, there were 13,751 new cases recorded countrywide in the past day, taking the total number of infections since the coronavirus outbreak to 2,422,151.

The NICD reported that there were 598 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses in hospitals to 15,964.

