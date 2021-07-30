Nelson Mandela Bay taps run dry as pipeline repairs delayed

Repairs along the Churchill pipeline, supplying water to large portions of Gqeberha, were delayed on Thursday, causing taps to run dry in parts of the city.

According to a statement released by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the site where repairs were being done could not be accessed by a vehicle and workers had to carry tools in by hand.

“The contractor requires heavier tools and materials to complete repair and therefore a helicopter will be used to deliver these necessary tools to the site.”

The delays have caused water disruptions across the Bay, including parts of Newton Park, Fairview, Walmer and Humewood.

Water will likely only be restored by Friday afternoon.

Water tankers have meanwhile been deployed for residents in need, at the following locations:

• Caltex Garage, Fairview

• Greenacres Shopping Mall

• 2nd Avenue Shopping Mall, Newton Park

• Builders Warehouse, Walmer Heights

• Greenshields Park Shopping Mall

• Humewood Police Station

