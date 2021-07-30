More than R3.5bn lost in stock due to unrest and looting in Gauteng
The preliminary damage estimate in Gauteng due to the unrest and looting earlier this month amounts to more than R3.5bn, says premier David Makhura.
He said the provincial economy was “terribly” impacted.
“The cost is R3.5bn in stock and this preliminary amount does not include uninsured township businesses.
“In addition 14,500 jobs have been affected. We have a significant number of people that have not resumed their duties.”
He said about 30 malls were affected. “This is in townships in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, three areas in Tshwane, the West Rand and Sedibeng.
“No other infrastructure was damaged in Gauteng [except malls].
“Spaza shops and informal traders were impacted and some lost their stock during the looting.
“The social and economic impact of Covid-19 and the unrest were severe and need attention,” Makhura said.
On Wednesday the employment and labour department committed to helping thousands of employers and employees hit hard by the recent unrest and looting in parts of SA.
The government has also announced a R36.2bn package to support SA’s economic recovery and provide relief to the poor.
Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC of economic development, said the provincial government has identified funding from the private and public sectors for “incentivising and supporting rebuilding with a focus on retail and associated logistics through a combination of financial, legislative, and administrative support”, and “the development of a township economy programme”.
TimesLIVE