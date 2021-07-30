Man, 53, hospitalised after Sherwood house robbery

While helping his elderly mother-in-law into their home on Thursday night, a Sherwood man was attacked by four armed robbers.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kabega Park detectives were investigating a case of house robbery following the incident that occurred shortly before 7pm.

The 53-year-old man, his wife, 50, and her mother, 83, had arrived home on Thursday evening and he was busy helping his mother-in-law into the house when they were attacked by the four men.

Janse van Rensburg said one of the attackers was armed with a firearm, and at least one other suspect had a knife.

The wife was pushed into the house and a scuffle between the husband and the suspects ensued.

Janse van Rensburg said the husband was stabbed in the right shoulder before all three victims were tied up.

The suspects demanded money before leaving the house with various electronics, including a laptop, cellphone and a gaming console. They also took jewellery and other valuable items.

The husband was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after notifying the police.

The police appeal to anyone who can provide any information to contact the Kabega Park police on 082-442-1017, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE