KwaZulu-Natal yet to see increase in Covid-19 numbers after unrest, looting

KwaZulu-Natal says is yet to see the impact on the number of Covid-19 infections following the violent unrest and looting that led to scores of people being killed and damaged infrastructure worth billions of rand.

“The unrest in the province has not shown a different picture. We have been getting fluctuating figures,” said provincial health department head Dr Sandile Tshabalala.

The department had anticipated a sharp increase in the number of infections following the riots and looting.

Although unrest also took place in Gauteng, there have been concerns about KwaZulu-Natal, which has declared a provincial state of disaster, because people were seen looting without observing Covid-19 protocols and there were mass gatherings in Nkandla in the lead up to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

“Our numbers are increasing slowly but we had expected that after the unrest the numbers would increase substantially. However, we have passed the seven-day period and have not seen a very big increase,” Tshabalala said on Friday morning.