Identities of 3 accused in Phoenix murders revealed in court

The identities of three men facing charges of murder and attempted murder in relation to the recent violent unrest in Phoenix, north of Durban, have been revealed.

Dylan Govender, 29, Ned Govender, 30, and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, 39, who are all facing a murder charge, appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court, north of Durban, on Friday ahead of seven other accused who are expected to appear later in the day. Dylan Govender is also facing an attempted murder charge.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara told the media outside the courtroom that the 10 accused had been split up and would appear separately.

“The other seven, facing charges of malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, will appear during the course of the day.”

The 10 accused initially appeared on Monday but were not allowed to be identified due to investigators still needing to do an identity parade.