Here is why returning clothes in the aftermath of the unrest can be tricky

Due to the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, several stores in both provinces are not exchanging items for the “right size” or issuing refunds without an original slip.

Earlier this month waves of unrest in both provinces saw several malls looted and businesses damaged.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Mr Price Group said no exchanges or issuing of refunds will be made without purchase slips in all their stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Due to the theft and looting that has taken place in our country, no items will be exchanged or refunded without an original till slip or e-docket as proof of purchase,” said the group.

“We hope that in light of the circumstances our customers will understand this is necessary.”