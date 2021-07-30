Garden Route health services under severe pressure
Health services in the Garden Route district are under severe pressure, and the situation is expected to worsen in the next few days.
This is according to Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete, who said the area had seen a peak in Covid-19 cases while the province was at 110% capacity for critical care beds in the province. ..
