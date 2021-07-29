WATCH | Mthatha's historic Old Grosvenor Hotel on fire

Another historic Mthatha building has been gutted by fire, DispatchLIVE reported.

The fire razed the Old Grosvenor Hotel on Wednesday evening about 7pm. It was not clear what caused the fire at the time of publishing.

Firefighters from King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality battled the fire as tenants collected possessions they were able to rescue from the inferno.

There was chaos as the fire moved fast, engulfing the entire building.