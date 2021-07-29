True or out of touch? SA reacts to Mboweni saying 'R350 grant goes a long way in assisting people'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni's recent comments on the R350 distress relief social grant have received mixed reactions on social media.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Mboweni said the R350 monthly temporary grant for unemployed people will cost the government R27bn.
The grant was reinstated on Sunday and will be paid until the end of March 2022.
Mboweni said the grant goes a long way in assisting people, no matter how small it might seem.
“This money is meant to respond to the situation our people currently find themselves in,” said the minister.
“No matter how small it may seem, but that R350 goes a long way and we will have to find that R27bn somewhere in the system. Looking after our own is not a cost but an investment.”
The distress grant was reinstated due to the extent of damage caused during recent violent unrest triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the reinstatement of the grant was made possible by the slight improvement the country has seen in revenue collection.
“We are expanding the number of people who are eligible for the grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant to apply,” he said.
“This will build on the strength of our existing social protection system, which is one of the greatest achievements of our democracy.
“In addition to the food relief being provided by the department of social development, government is contributing R400m to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund established by the Solidarity Fund to assist with the immediate needs of affected communities. We are also implementing measures to help businesses to rebuild.”
On social media, many said Mboweni's comment about the grant going a long way was not true and that one could not buy much with it.
Others said the amount could provide relief to those who have nothing.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
That whole conference was MASSIVELY condescending. When he said R350 is small but a little goes a long way I wanted to vomit. Especially from someone who is so wasteful with food https://t.co/adVMXdqF5C— BINWINNING (@BinweA) July 28, 2021
Tito says #R350 goes a long way to our poor people including me haibo kanjan he says total estimate is #27billion that @MYANC they still it in no time and were will that money comes from 😭🤷♂️🤷♂️🥴📺 this ANC chaps they're crazy yazi #TitoMboweni #SAEconomy #cyrilramaphosa #Tito pic.twitter.com/cMFsxFeus4— Cameron Mpho (@Cameronmomoo) July 28, 2021
He further said the R350 “goes a long way in assisting our people”. He wouldn’t even be comfortable with R35000 per month. Out of touch https://t.co/U7cFhJM1Hh— Obakeng (@tweetobakeng) July 28, 2021
Tito Mboweni says R350 will go a long way in helping our people 🤣— KAROLINA (@CarolineSebotsa) July 28, 2021
Let’s give him R350 as his salary for a year and just see what happens, I’m just saying— Zulian (@ZulianJoubert) July 28, 2021
Honourable @PresidencyZA , Our people NEED SUSTAINABLE JOBS not R 350 handouts.— Chief Dalucwangco ka Mani (@KhonziM) July 27, 2021
You are insulting the very people who elected you.
What can you do @CyrilRamaphosa with R 350.00?
R350 might not be much, though it goes a long way for many. We can’t be comparing a third world country like ours to Europe or US.— Bumble Bee🐝 (@Molemole_S) July 26, 2021
Yes, we have greedy people in leadership positions but there’s more our country is doing. Those of us in a position to assist, may we do so.
R350 is a lot if you have nothing,I'm not saying people should settle 4 less,but just remember for some people it goes a long way & being complacent is blessing blocker make the most of that R350 for now...— Farout With Portia🇮🇹 (@FaroutWith) July 26, 2021