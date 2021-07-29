Reality of back to school looks bleak

Host of shortcomings makes full capacity just not possible for many on Monday

PREMIUM

Despite an announcement by the basic education department that all primary school pupils should return to school at 100% capacity by Monday, a large majority of schools in Nelson Mandela Bay cannot adhere to the directive.



Overpopulated schools, crippling teacher shortages, space constraints and infrastructure challenges were cited as the main reasons some schools could not comply...