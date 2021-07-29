Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before you do

The R350 distress social grant has been reinstated for the next seven months.

The reinstatement was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Sunday.

The grant will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.

Here are six things you need to know.

Who qualifies for the grant?

According to the department of social development, the grant is “intended for persons in dire material need that are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”.

This could be due to any of the following circumstances:

You need help while you wait for your children’s grants to be processed

A crisis or disaster has occurred (for example your house has burnt down)

You do not qualify for a grant, and you are in a desperate situation

You are unable to work for a period of less than six months because you are medically unfit

You are unable to get maintenance from the other parent of your child or children

The breadwinner in the family has died

The breadwinner has been sent to prison for a short time (less than six months)

You have been affected by a disaster, but the area or community in which you live has not been declared a disaster area.

The grant has also been expanded to include unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant.

“We are expanding the number of people who are eligible for this grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant to apply,” said Ramaphosa.

What do I get?

The social relief of distress grant may be in the form of a food parcel or a voucher to buy food.

In some provinces, those eligible for this grant get assistance in the form of cash.

How long will I get it for?

Social relief of distress is given for a short time only — usually for up to three months, which may be extended for another three months.